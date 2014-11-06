BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
Nov 6 Stv Group Plc
* National advertising revenues were up 6%
* For full year, national advertising revenues are expected to be up 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west