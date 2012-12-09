SEOUL Dec 9 STX Heavy Industries Co Ltd , the industrial plant business unit of South Korea's STX Group, said on Sunday it has obtained a $150 million order to construct and operate a power plant in Iraq.

Under the turnkey contract signed with Iraq's Ministry of Electricity, the power plant to be equipped with four 125 megawatt gas turbines will be built in the southeastern Iraqi district of Amara by June 2014, STX Heavy Industries said in a statement.

STX will also take responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the plant for a year after its completion.

In July, STX won a $195 million contract from a consortium led by Italian energy company ENI to construct an oil and gas processing plant in Basra in southern Iraq. (Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Paul Tait)