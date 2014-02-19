SEOUL Feb 19 Creditors of South Korea's STX
Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd have decided to lend
the debt-laden shipbuilder an extra 1.8 trillion won ($1.7
billion), two creditor sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
The fresh funds are being made available after a new round
of due diligence uncovered loss-making orders that STX Offshore
took on to avoid a short-term liquidity squeeze, one person
familiar with the matter said.
Under terms of the new loan, the extra money is to be paid
back before other debt when STX Offshore has funds available,
the person said. Main creditor Korea Development Bank (KDB) and
other banks had already agreed to inject about 2.7 trillion won
into STX Offshore last year.
STX Offshore is part of a batch of affiliates of the
shipping conglomerate STX Group, such as holding company STX
Corp, that applied for creditor rescue last year
after being hit by falling ship prices since the global
financial crisis.
Many of the loss-making orders reviewed in the latest round
of due diligence have since been cancelled or renegotiated, one
source said. The people familiar with the matter were not
authorized to speak directly to media.
Despite creditors' rescue attempts, STX Offshore is expected
to be delisted after March as its debt outweighed capital by 1.4
trillion won as of the third quarter last year. Trading in the
stock has been halted since earlier this month.
Due diligence is now complete. The chief executive of KDB
Hong Ky-ttaek told reporters at a press conference last week
that a process of selling some STX assets is expected to move to
the next stage as early as next month. Credit Suisse
is advising on the sale of two remaining European units of STX
Offshore.
The Finnish government bought a majority stake in
ice-breaking technology company Aker Arctic for 9 million euros
($12 million) from STX Finland, a unit of STX Offshore, in
December.
South Korea's largest bulk shipper, Pan Ocean,
previously STX Pan Ocean, is expected to be put on the block
this year as its operations are normalizing quickly, KDB's Hong
said.
Pan Ocean was spun off from STX Group in December while in
court receivership.
($1 = 1065.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)