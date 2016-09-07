NANTES, France Sept 7 Two potential buyers have
emerged for STX France, a shipyard subsidiary of the struggling
South Korean group STX Corp, according to a French
finance ministry source.
The French state holds a 33 percent minority stake in STX
France, which runs a naval shipyards in Saint Nazaire on the
west coast. Lossmaking STX Corp is in administration.
A French finance ministry source said a South Korean court
was poised to clear a decision to liquidiate STX Corp's assets
on Friday this week, a move that could clear the way for the
sale of its assets.
France, which has a potential veto right over any sale based
on its holding and on the strategic significance of the military
shipyard, is already negotiating with a buyout consortium, the
source said.
"There is also another candidate, which would be good news
for the shipyard," the source said. "Talks are going on in a
proactive way and in anticipation of the sale process."
(Reporting by Guillaume Frouin and Yann Le Guernigou, Writing
by Andrew Callus; Editing by Geert De Clercq)