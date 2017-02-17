PARIS Feb 17 French industry minister
Christophe Sirugue said he would meet Italy's Fincantieri
in a week's time to discuss its bid for STX France, but
added France was still against Fincantieri gaining dominance in
the governance of STX France.
"Our position is that we do not want Fincantieri to be the
sole majority shareholder in the governance of Saint-Nazaire
shipyards," Sirugue told Reuters on Friday, speaking on the
sidelines of a news conference in Paris.
"We continue to work with Fincantieri and we will probably
have to meet again in a week's time".
Attempts by the French government to ensure that Fincantieri
does not take a majority stake in STX France are "unacceptable",
a top Italian Treasury official said in La Repubblica newspaper
on Feb 16.
The sale of STX France, which specialises in building cruise
ships at the Saint-Nazaire shipyard and is profitable, forms
part of a broader sell-off of businesses following the demise of
the South Korean STX shipbuilding group.
The French state has said it aims to keep its 33 percent
stake with blocking rights in STX France, which Fincantieri is
interested in to gain a foothold in the cruise shipbuilding
market.
