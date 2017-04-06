(Updates with confirmation)
PARIS, April 6 The French government said on
Thursday it had reached a preliminary deal clearing the way for
Italy's Fincantieri to acquire a 48 percent stake in
shipbuilder STX France, as Italian buyers aim to take control of
the firm.
The company is being sold off following the collapse of
South Korea's STX shipbuilding group, but Fincantieri's bid had
raised fears for French jobs at STX's site in Saint-Nazaire, on
the Atlantic Coast, as well as for French interests.
France, which will retain its 33 percent stake in STX, had
at one point contemplated nationalising the firm and was
reluctant to allow Fincantieri alone to hold more than 50
percent of the company.
Italy's 230-year-old Fincantieri had agreed to protect jobs
and investment in France as part of the deal, French Industry
Minister Christophe Sirugue told a news conference.
A privately-held Italian banking foundation, Fondazione CRT,
will also take a stake of around 7 percent in STX France, while
French military shipbuilder DCNS will have around 12
percent and a spot on the board.
"We're still in discussions with Fincantieri but we've got
through the toughest stage," Sirugue said.
STX France, which has about 2,400 permanent workers at
Saint-Nazaire, specialises in building cruise ships and also
makes military vessels.
France has asked for a veto over the next 20 years on any
move to shift a "substantial" part of operations at the
Saint-Nazaire shipyard outside the country. It also demanded
that Fincantieri retain a minority position for at least eight
years.
