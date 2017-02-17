(Adds detail and background)
By Michel Rose
PARIS Feb 17 France does not want Italian
shipbuilding group Fincantieri to hold more than 50
percent of bid target STX France, but is willing to allow a
number of Italian companies to hold a majority, a source close
to economy minister Christophe Sirugue told Reuters.
State-owned Fincantieri has made a bid for STX France, which
specialises in building cruise ships at France's Saint-Nazaire
shipyard. The sale forms part of a broader sell-off of
businesses following the demise of the South Korea's STX
shipbuilding group.
Sirugue told Fincantieri Chief Executive Giuseppe Bono that
France welcomed his company's bid for STX France, but that
because of competition issues it could not hold more than 50
percent, the source said on Friday.
The minister told Bono that "the government was absolutely
not opposed to a majority Italian holding," the source said, as
long as "one or several European players" share the majority.
France's position regarding Fincantieri and STX France had
been described as "unacceptable" by a senior Italian Treasury
official in La Repubblica newspaper on Feb 16.
Sirugue had said earlier on Friday that he would be meeting
Fincantieri in a week's time to discuss STX France.
"Our position is that we do not want Fincantieri to be the
sole majority shareholder in the governance of Saint-Nazaire
shipyards," Sirugue told Reuters on Friday, speaking on the
sidelines of a news conference in Paris.
"We continue to work with Fincantieri and we will probably
have to meet again in a week's time," he said.
France has said it aims to keep its 33 percent stake with
blocking rights in STX France. For Fincantieri, buying STX
France would give it a bigger presence in the cruise
shipbuilding market.
The head of French state-controlled military shipbuilder
DCNS also said earlier this year that it was "very likely" that
DCNS - in which Thales has a minority stake - would by
a stake in STX France.
