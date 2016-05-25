China stocks mixed, concerns over policy tightening linger; Hong Kong up
SHANGHAI, May 23 China's main stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday morning, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
SEOUL May 25 Unlisted South Korean shipbuilder STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd will likely need to enter court-supervised receivership due to financial difficulties, the firm's lead creditor Korea Development Bank said on Wednesday.
STX Offshore's creditors took control of the company in 2013 after the shipbuilder was hit by falling ship prices following the global financial crisis.
A Korea Development Bank spokesman said the firm's creditors will decide on how to proceed with the court receivership process by the end of the month, as the company lacks sufficient funds to meet its financial obligations at end-May.
South Korean shipbuilders and container shippers such as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd are facing severe financial troubles as sluggish global economic growth and weak oil prices drove them into deep losses. (Reporting by Changho Lee; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SHANGHAI, May 23 China's main stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday morning, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.