SEOUL Oct 22 STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co said on Monday it won a 742.9 billion won ($672.70 million) order to build a drillship from an unnamed European firm.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing the contract is slated to expire by Oct. 2015. ($1 = 1104.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)