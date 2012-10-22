Saudi Arabian Airlines says suspends all flights to Qatar
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has suspended all flights to Qatar, it said on its official Twitter account on Monday, without providing further details.
SEOUL Oct 22 STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co said on Monday it won a 742.9 billion won ($672.70 million) order to build a drillship from an unnamed European firm.
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing the contract is slated to expire by Oct. 2015. ($1 = 1104.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has suspended all flights to Qatar, it said on its official Twitter account on Monday, without providing further details.
* Polls show May's election gamble may be in doubt (Adds London police chief)