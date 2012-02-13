SEOUL Feb 14 South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co said on Tuesday it had won orders worth 682.2 billion won ($608 million) to build six tankers and two LNG carriers from Europe amid global financial turmoil that has roiled the shipbuilding sector.

STX did not reveal the name of the ship operators and said LNG carrier contract will expire in January 2015 and tanker contract will terminate in November 2013, it said in a filing to the stock exchange. ($1 = 1121.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)