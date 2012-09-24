SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korea's Atinum Investment
Co Ltd said on Monday that it has halted talks to
acquire a stake in unlisted STX Energy after failing to agree
with some of the conditions of the deal.
A maximum 49 percent stake in STX Energy was estimated to be
worth up to 400 billion won ($357.36 million), local newspaper
Korea Economic Daily previously reported.
STX Energy is majority owned by STX Corp, a
holding company of STX Group.
STX Group is also offering to sell its offshore vessel
builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd, under a restructuring
plan.
($1 = 1119.3250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)