BRIEF-Metlifecare says co's two Infratil director representatives Kevin Baker and William Smales resigned
* Company's two infratil director representatives, Kevin Baker and William Smales, have resigned from board, effective immediately
SEOUL Dec 11 A consortium of South Korea's LG International Corp and GS Holdings has been chosen as the preferred bidder to buy a controlling stake in STX Energy Co Ltd worth around $570 million, the bidders said on Wednesday.
Japan's Orix Corp put up more than half of the 96.31 percent stake in STX Energy it owned as of end-September for sale earlier this year, after acquiring a controlling stake in STX Energy from debt-ridden STX Corp in July.
The LG and GS consortium is expected to acquire about a 72 percent stake in the heating-and-power company for more than 600 billion won ($570 million), the Korea Economic Daily cited unnamed investment banking sources as saying on Wednesday. ($1 = 1052.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
* Company's two infratil director representatives, Kevin Baker and William Smales, have resigned from board, effective immediately
April 12 Handelsbanken Chairman Par Boman said on Tuesday that prosecutors are investigating whether he received bribes related to hunting trips but Boman denied any wrongdoing.