SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korea's STX Group picked
Japanese financial company Orix Corp as preferred
bidder to acquire an up to $357 million stake in unlisted
affiliate STX Energy, the group's holding company STX Corp
said on Monday.
An STX Corp spokesman said the group is considering selling
a maximum of 49 percent stake in the electric power generator
and petroleum distributor, and plans to finalise the deal before
the end of October.
The stake is expected to be worth up to 400 billion won
($357 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
Local venture capital firm Atinum Investment,
which had been pursuing the stake, said its talks with STX had
halted after it failed to agree with some of the conditions of
the deal.
STX affiliates including STX Corp own 91 percent of STX
Energy, with the rest held by minority shareholders.
STX Group is also offering to sell its offshore vessel
builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd, under a restructuring
plan.
($1 = 1119.3250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)