UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Óleo e Gás Participações SA, the Brazilian oil producer currently under bankruptcy protection, received the first portion of a debt-in-possession financing package, according to a statement on Thursday. The company received $125 million in the so-called DIP loan, of a total $215 million that were pledged by creditors, the company added.
The company was formerly known as OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA.
The financing accord between Óleo e Gás and its creditors is a necessary step to carry out a debt-for-equity swap that will relieve Eike Batista, the founder of the company and a former billionaire, of control. Proceeds from the DIP financing will be used to repay a $50 million bridge loan extended to the company late last year, and for general corporate purposes. Currently, Óleo e Gás is struggling to pay for the costs of developing its most promising fields while it restructures operations to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
In a separate announcement, Óleo e Gás said average output at its Tubarão Martelo field's 8-HP well was 3,969 barrels of oil equivalent a day. Production at the 44-HP well and the Tubarão Azul field was 6,827 boed and 3,719 boed, respectively.
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will order the Treasury on Friday to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms that banks and insurance companies have said hinder their ability to do business.