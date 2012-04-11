REFILE-Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
HONG KONG, April 11 Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA is among the suitors vying for a controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
STX OSV, a builder of vessels used in offshore oil and gas exploration, has a market value of about $1.6 billion. South Korea's STX Corp has put its 50.75 percent stake in STX OSV, valued at about $800 million, on the block and hired J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered to find a buyer.
The ship-to-shipbuilding South Korean conglomerate is selling the stake as part of its efforts to improve its financial structure. A deal could be reached as early as next month, the source added. The source declined to be identified as the discussions were private.
Fincantieri generated 2.4 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in revenue in 2011 and more than 10 million in net profit, according to the company website.
A Fincantieri spokeswoman had no comment.
"At first glance, we see few synergies between STX OSV and Fincantieri as the two firms operate in different segments of the shipping/offshore market and serves different end clients," Singapore-based research firm DMG & Partners said in a note.
"However, we believe STX OSV remains attractive valued at this level ... and potential buyers will gain access to STX OSV's proven offshore products," the note added.
Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest rig-builder, is also considering bidding for the stake, a source previously told Reuters.
Bloomberg first reported Fincantieri's interest in STX OSV auction. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto and Charmian Kok; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Qatar on Saturday of its concern over Arab nations cutting ties with the Gulf state and called for talks to solve the crisis.
