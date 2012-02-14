SINGAPORE Feb 14 Quarterly profit at Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd more than doubled on higher orders and strong margins.

The company reported net profit of 638 million Norwegian krones ($112 million) for the three months ended December, up from 294 million krones a year ago. It also recommended a final dividend of 10 Singapore cents per share for its 2011 fiscal year.

"Despite ongoing economic headwinds, we have observed robust activity in the deepwater offshore oil and gas exploration and production sector, which we believe will continue to underpin healthy demand for our proprietary designs and vessels," STX OSV Chief Executive Officer Roy Reite said in a statement.

STX OSV's shares surged as much as 9.6 percent on Tuesday on expectations its results would top market estimates. The stock closed 5.8 percent higher at S$1.54, with nearly 40 million shares traded, about five times the volume traded over the past 30 days.

The company said its order intake for 2011 fiscal year was 11.1 billion krones, of which 6.03 billion krones came in the fourth quarter.

Last month, South Korea's STX Group said it had chosen JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to manage the sale of its 50.75 percent stake in STX OSV amid ongoing fundraising efforts. On Tuesday, STX OSV did not provide any update on the parent firm's stake sale.

STX OSV's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin for 2011 rose to a record 19 percent from 11.2 percent a year ago. ($1 = 5.7138 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)