LONDON Oct 2 German plastics maker Styrolution is relaunching a loan of around 1.4 billion euros equivalent (1.77 billion US dollar) to refinance existing debt and finance an acquisition, banking sources said on Thursday.

The loan will be used to refinance existing senior bond debt and finance Ineos' $1.5 billion purchase of German chemicals maker BASF's 50 percent stake in joint venture Styrolution that Ineos does not already own.

The loan was first launched in July at 1.6 billion euros, but was withdrawn in August due to changes in market conditions which included a summer slowdown in Europe's leveraged loan market.

Barclays and JP Morgan are leading the relaunched refinancing. Citigroup and Credit Suisse were originally leading the deal when it was first launched in the summer and will continue to be involved in the deal in a junior capacity, the banking sources said.

The loan includes 1.05 billion euros of first lien term loans and around 350-400 million euros of second lien loans, the sources added.

A 100 million euro dividend payment to Ineos that was planned in the original deal has been removed and around 100 million euros of balance sheet cash will make up the rest of the refinancing, the banking sources said.

Styrolution confirmed the 1.050 billion euro syndicated term loan, second lien loan and cash element. The company was not immediately available to comment on further financing details.

A bank meeting is scheduled to take place in New York on Monday and in London on Tuesday to show the deal to investors, the banking sources said.

Styrolution is a styrenics supplier and produces expandable polystyrene for the building and packaging sectors. Some investors view the company as a higher risk credit as it operates in a cyclical business, bankers said.

Styrolution was set up as a joint venture between Ineos and BASF in 2011. Ineos agreed to buy the other half of Styrolution that it did not already own to gain full ownership of company on June 30.

(1 US dollar = 0.7898 euro) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)