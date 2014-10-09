LONDON Oct 9 German plastics maker
Styrolution's decision to replace two lead banks on a 1.05
billion euro-equivalent (1.34 billion US dollar) leveraged loan
shows borrowers taking a tough line with lenders in a softening
market, banking sources said on Thursday.
Styrolution mandated Citigroup and Credit Suisse to lead the
loan, which will refinance existing senior bonds and fund Ineos'
$1.5 billion purchase of a 50 percent stake in
Styrolution that it did not already own from German chemicals
manufacturer BASF.
The two banks offered aggressive terms to win the mandate in
the summer and launched the deal in July, but were unable to
sell it after market conditions changed and the loan was pulled
in August.
The deal was not underwritten and was being sold on a 'best
efforts' basis, which allowed Styrolution and its owner Ineos to
review options and change banks.
Barclays and JP Morgan stepped in to lead the deal, which
was relaunched in October with different terms, including a
smaller first lien loan and a new second lien loan. A planned
100 million euro dividend payment to Ineos was cancelled.
Citigroup declined to comment. Credit Suisse, Ineos and
Styrolution were not immediately available to comment.
UNUSUAL MOVE
Replacing arranging banks on large leveraged loans is an
unusual and an aggressive move, which shows borrowers holding
banks to account as market conditions soften.
"Styrolution shows that companies and sponsors need to be
more cautious about the terms they negotiate or are offered from
banks," a loan syndicate head said.
Banks were bidding aggressively and undercutting each other
to win mandates before the summer and relying on market flex to
improve terms in order to sell the paper to investors if
required, but are now growing more cautious.
"Some banks have been super aggressive and there should be a
realisation beginning to dawn that pledging the most aggressive
terms and squeezing a deal isn't the best strategy," the loan
syndicate head said.
Styrolution's decision to replace its lead banks is a
cautionary tale for lenders which could lead to less aggressive
bidding, as bankers anticipate a volatile fourth quarter.
Citigroup and Credit Suisse were expected to make combined
fees of around 12-16 million euros, or 75-100 basis points (bp),
on Styrolution's refinancing, two loan bankers said.
Styrolution's switch of lead banks has little precedent in
Europe. The company was set up as a joint venture between Ineos
and BASF in 2011.
Ineos is a sophisticated and experienced debt market
borrower and is accustomed to calling the shots with banks after
completing billions of euros of leveraged loans in the last 10
years.
Arrangers of leveraged loans may have to rely less on market
flex going forward, which is typically used to sweeten terms on
deals that struggle to sell.
"A lot of banks over promise especially on best efforts
deals as the risk is lower, but once they win a mandate they
find they can't deliver. It is quite good that the borrower
recognised what happened and dealt with it," another loan banker
said.
COMPARING TERMS
Styrolution's loan was originally structured as a 1.6
billion euro all-senior loan, with price guidance of 350-375bp
on the euro tranche and 350bp on the dollar tranche.
Both tranches had an Original Issue Discount of 99.5 with a
1 percent Euribor/Libor floor, which guarantees minimum returns
for investors.
A 100 million euro dividend payment to Ineos was also
included, which has now been scrapped.
The deal was relaunched as a 1.05 billion euro-equivalent
term loan, with price guidance of 450-475bp, an OID of 99 and a
1 percent Euribor/Libor floor.
The financing now includes around 350-400 million euros of
second lien loans and around 100 million euros of balance sheet
cash.
Ineos agreed to buy the other half of Styrolution that it
did not already own to gain full ownership of company on June
30.
(1 US dollar = 0.7834 euro)
