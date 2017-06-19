By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, June 19 While major automakers race to
develop driverless cars, Subaru is taking a slower
approach, saying its vehicles may be less advanced than its
rivals' by 2020 as autonomous features remain costly for the
buyers of Japan's smallest carmaker.
Automakers such as Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co
and Nissan Motor Co are increasingly looking
beyond conventional vehicles to survive in an industry that is
moving into electric and self-driving cars.
Smaller players are doing the same, but automakers like
Subaru with limited research and development resources than
their bigger rivals are showing caution in committing to
advanced technologies on their own.
At a recent demonstration of its driving assist system
"Eyesight", Subaru said its goals for autonomous driving were
modest versus bigger rivals, some of which aim for self-driving
cars on city streets by 2025.
"We're looking at how to develop (more
advanced)capabilities, but we believe such functions will remain
beyond the reach of Subaru customers," Tetsuo Onuki, chief
general manager at Subaru's technical research centre, said last
week in comments for publication on Monday.
"We're not aiming to develop driverless cars. What we're
trying to do is make driving safer for people."
Subaru's new automated cruise control system can track cars
travelling in front at low speeds, building on a similar feature
marketed by bigger rival Nissan last year.
The automaker has said it will continue to develop automated
functions on its own, tapping outside technology as needed.
It has plans to start developing an all-battery electric car
this year, but it will use technology developed by Toyota Motor
in a plug-in hybrid model planned for release in 2018.
"The risk Subaru runs with tempering their ambitions is
that, if the market wants (more sophisticated technologies) ...
and they don't make it on their own, they'll have to buy it off
the shelf from a supplier," CLSA analyst Chris Richter said.
He added that an increased dependence on suppliers would
leave Subaru with less control over developing new technologies.
Other smaller Japanese automakers have also acknowledged the
challenges of competing with bigger rivals on advanced
technologies given their relatively limited budgets.
Mazda Motor Corp has yet to announce plans to
develop self-driving cars, while it will draw on its partnership
with Toyota to develop electric cars.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp has said its takeover by
Nissan last year had given it access to Nissan's automated
driving technology, something it had lacked the resources to
pursue on its own.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)