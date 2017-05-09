TOKYO May 9 Subaru Corp on Tuesday
forecast a flat operating profit this year, undershooting market
estimates and sending its share price lower, as the Japanese
automaker expects rising incentive-related costs and research
expenses to offset higher sales.
Subaru, which changed its name from Fuji Heavy Industries in
April, said it expected operating profit to ease 0.2 percent to
410.0 billion yen ($3.62 billion) in the year to March. That was
below a mean estimate of 538.5 billion yen from 19 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Japan's No. 7 automaker fell 4.2 percent after the
announcement, hitting their lowest in nearly two weeks.
Subaru posted an operating profit of 410.8 billion yen in
the year ended March, down 27.4 percent on the year, as higher
costs from the recall of Takata Corp's air bags and a
stronger currency offset a jump in sales.
Subaru said it expected net profit of 285.0 billion yen this
year, up 0.9 percent from last year.
It expects to sell around 1.11 million vehicles globally
this year, a record high and up from around 1.07 million in the
year just ended. The automaker sees a 3 percent rise in sales in
the United States, where the automaker has carved out a niche in
family cars.
The maker of the Outback SUV crossover and the Legacy and
Impreza sedans has ramped up production of its cars in the
United States, where it sells around 60 percent of its global
production.
Subaru is assuming an average dollar rate of 110 yen for the
current year, anticipating a stronger yen over the year compared
with the currency pair's trading rate of around 113 yen
on Tuesday.
While the automaker has been increasing localised production
in the United States, it continues to produce the majority of
its vehicles in Japan, making it vulnerable to currency swings.
($1 = 113.2400 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Randy Fabi)