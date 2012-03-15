March 15 Subaru is recalling about 275,000
Forester SUVs in the United States to replace a rear seat belt
part that may not allow proper installation of a child
restraint, U.S. safety regulators said.
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd's Subaru is recalling the
2009 through 2012 model year Foresters because the automatic
locking retractor in the rear-center seat belt assemblies
doesn't meet federal requirements, according to documents filed
with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For that reason, the assemblies may not allow proper
installation and secure attachment of a child restraint,
increasing the risk of injury, NHTSA said.
Subaru will install a newly modified automatic locking
retractor and the recall is expected to begin on or before April
13, NHTSA said.
A Subaru spokesman said there have been no accidents or
injuries related to the issue.