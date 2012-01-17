France's Interior Minister Claude Gueant speaks to the media at police headquarters in Marseille, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

PARIS France's hardline interior minister blamed central and east Europeans on Tuesday for a 16 percent surge in burglaries last year, stimulating debate on immigration just three months before a presidential election.

Claude Gueant has raised eyebrows with his right-wing stance on immigration since President Nicolas Sarkozy promoted him to his cabinet a year ago.

Gueant hailed 12,000 fewer incidents of crime in 2011. It was a 0.34 percent reduction from 2010 and the ninth straight year of falling crime. But he pointed to a recent rising trend in crime by central and east European offenders.

"It's a trend we've been seeing for two years. These are raids by teams of criminals from abroad, especially central and eastern Europe," Gueant told a news conference.

He said he would support a change in legislation to deport foreigners convicted for such crimes. "It's very difficult to fight because these are people who slip from one country to another very quickly," he earlier told RTL radio.

Sarkozy's government has toughened its message on immigration as it tries to win back voters who have defected to the far-right National Front.

Gueant, who has been one of Sarkozy's closest aides during his presidency, oversaw the conservative government's controversial deportation of illegal Roma people early in his term and launched a crackdown last year on Romanian pickpockets.

Earlier this month Gueant trumpeted the deportation of a record number of illegal migrants in 2011.

He has set himself the goal of cutting legal migration to France to 150,000 people a year, having already cut the quota to 180,000 from 200,000 in past years.

(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Ben Harding)