NUREMBERG, Germany Nov 13 Germany coach Joachim Loew said he will be packing as many attacking midfielders and forwards as possible into his lineup for their Euro 2016 qualifier against minnows Gibraltar on Friday.

The Germans are third in Group D after a below-par start to the campaign following their World Cup win in July and Loew said it was crucial to finish the year on a high against Gibraltar and European champions Spain, who they face in a friendly on Nov. 18.

"We are not satisfied, neither me, nor the team because we have too few points," Loew told reporters on Thursday.

"So we logically expect a win, not only reflected by the result but also by the way we will play.

"There will be many attacking players on the pitch tomorrow. We don't need four defenders at the back. We need players to set the tone up front," he added.

"We do not talk about records. If we play our game tomorrow as we expect then we will score several goals. How many goals, I don't know but we want a big score, worthy of a World Cup winner."

This will be bad news for Gibraltar, a team made up of mainly amateur players who are policemen, firefighters and customs officers by profession.

Gibraltar, a British overseas territory which borders the southern tip of Spain, was accepted as a UEFA member after a 14-year battle during which it faced fierce opposition from Spain. The team played their first international in September.

The Germans, four-time World Cup winners, have managed just one win from their three qualifying games, losing to Poland and drawing with Ireland following a narrow opening win against Scotland.

Loew admitted World Cup euphoria had lifted them up high before they crashed back down to the football reality with their bad start to the Euro 2016 qualification.

"We were given this cloud of invincibility after the World Cup but crashed back down hard on reality," he said.

"We are and will remain the world champions. But we have to learn to leave the past in the past. We have to be in the here and now and drive things forward in the coming months." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Julien Pretot)