By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 19 Condor Capital Corporation, a
subprime auto lender, agreed to surrender its licenses in all
states and sell its remaining loans to settle a New York lawsuit
accusing the company of stealing millions of dollars from
borrowers.
The lender also agreed to pay a $3 million penalty and make
restitution to customers nationwide after deceptively retaining
borrowers' excess payments, according to court papers filed on
Friday in Manhattan federal court.
Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York's Department of
Financial Services, which filed the lawsuit in April, touted the
case as the first by a state regulator using a consumer
protection provision of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which empowers
state authorities to bring civil actions in federal court.
"The Dodd-Frank Act provides a powerful new tool for state
regulators to pursue wrongdoing and obtain restitution for
consumers who were abused," Lawsky said in a statement
announcing the settlement.
In March, the month before Lawsky filed his lawsuit,
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan invoked the same law in
suing a so-called payday lender who offered short term
low-dollar, high-cost loans.
Lawsky's complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, accused Condor of hiding refundable overpayments on
consumer accounts.
The lender, which has serviced car loans in more than two
dozen states, did not notify customers of credit balances and
blocked access to account information once loans were closed,
court papers said.
Condor, based in Hauppague, New York, is expected to pay
between $8 and $9 million in restitution, including interest,
according to the department. Some $5 million already has been
paid by a receiver appointed last May, Lawsky said.
Attorney Michael Rosensaft, who represented Condor and its
owner, Stephen Baron, declined comment.
The company and Baron both admitted to violating
Dodd-Frank, according to the consent judgment, which must be
approved by the court.
Condor's 2013 portfolio had outstanding loans of more than
$300 million, according to the complaint.
The company sold off a substantial portion of the portfolio
last month to pay off Wells Fargo & Co, which had extended $261
million of loans under a credit facility around the time Lawsky
moved to shut the company down.
The company's final payment to Wells last month was to be
around $161 million, according to a court filing.
The buyers of the portfolio were Fortress Credit Corp., Ares
Management LLC, and Westlake Services LLC, according to court
documents.
The case is Benjmain Lawsky v Condor Capital Corp, et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No.14-cv-02863.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Alan Crosby)