(Adds shares, detail, quotes)
OSLO, April 29 Oil services firm Subsea 7
reported surprisingly strong earnings and orders on
Wednesday, sending its shares up more than seven percent despite
warnings about persistent weakness in offshore business.
Subsea 7, which specialises in underwater construction,
increased earnings and margins, and secured more new orders than
the market had forecast, even though energy firms are continuing
to delay projects following the slide in crude oil prices.
Oslo-listed Subsea 7 said its operating profit rose to $176
million from $160 million a year earlier, well above the average
forecast of $122 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Its order intake of $1 billion was nearly twice what the
market had expected.
Subsea 7 shares rose 7.4 percent in early trade and were up
4.4 percent at 0800 GMT, despite warnings from the company that
its outlook was muted. In the last 12 months, the shares have
fallen 25 percent.
"Contract awards to the market continue to be delayed,
reflecting the low oil price environment and resultant capital
expenditure reductions by oil companies," Subsea 7 said.
"Revenue is expected to be significantly lower in 2015
compared to the record level reported last year and adjusted
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) margin is expected to decrease compared to 2014."
The company said its plan to cut costs has been progressing
well and it will implement additional measures this year.
Although its new orders were lower than quarterly revenues,
the company said it had won a series of new contracts, including
in Britain, Australia, Angola and Norway.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Stine Jacobsen and
David Clarke)