By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, March 16 Norwegian oilfield engineering group Subsea 7 announced a record backlog on Friday as it surprised investors with share buyback plans and a special dividend, sending its shares up 4.5 percent.

The firm said it saw increased demand in its key North Sea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico markets and said its backlog of projects had reached $8.5 billion, compared with an average forecast of $8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"I am pleased with our backlog and order intake, which underpins our good momentum," chief executive Jean Cahuzac said in a statement.

The company's board proposed a special dividend of $0.60 per share, while the median forecast had been for none at all and the average for $0.09. The board also authorised a share buyback programme of up to $200 million over the next year.

"The backlog was a big positive surprise," Carnegie analyst Frederik Lunde said in a report, adding that the dividend was "way above any expectations in the market".

"We believe the results warrant a positive share price reaction and would advise to buy on any weakness - target NOK 175."

Shares in the company rose 4.5 percent in early trading to 141.9 Norwegian crowns on an Oslo bourse whose main index was approximately flat.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $227 million for the quarter. That lagged a mean forecast for $260 million, but analysts blamed the miss on a $50 million project write-down in Brazil. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)