OSLO Dec 7 Norwegian offshore oilfield engineer Subsea 7 was awarded a SURF -- subsea umbilicals risers and flowlines --contract valued at around $200 million from Petrobas on Campos Basin, 80 kilometres from the Brazilian coast, it said.

"The contract scope includes the management, engineering, procurement and installation of two rigid oil lines of 4.5km x 34"OD at water depths of 70 metres, umbilicals and subsea related equipments," the company said on Wednesday.