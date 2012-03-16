OSLO, March 16 Norwegian oilfield
engineering group Subsea 7 announced a bright outlook
and record backlog and said it would both buy back shares and
hand out a bigger-than-expected dividend after fourth-quarter
earnings lagged expectations.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $227 million for the quarter,
including extraordinary write-downs, compared to a mean forecast
for $260 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
But the firm said it saw increased demand in its key North
Sea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico markets and said its backlog of
projects had reached a record $8.5 billion, compared with an
average forecast of $8 billion.
It proposed a special dividend of 0.60 Norwegian crowns per
share, while the mean forecast had been for 0.09 crowns and the
median for zero. It also said the board had authorised a share
buyback programme of up to $200 million over the next year.
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs)