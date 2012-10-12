RPT-COLUMN-U.S. refiners process record volume of crude as demand climbs: Kemp
LONDON, June 2 U.S. oil refineries are processing record volumes of crude but stocks of refined fuels remain well contained thanks to strong exports and demand at home.
OSLO Oct 12 Subsea 7 : * Announces contract extension with in North Sea * Says contract extension is valued at approximately US$300M and will run from
2013 until 2017 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
LONDON, June 2 U.S. oil refineries are processing record volumes of crude but stocks of refined fuels remain well contained thanks to strong exports and demand at home.
SINGAPORE, June 5 Oil markets were subdued on Monday, with Brent struggling to maintain $50 per barrel as efforts led by OPEC to tighten the market were undermined by persistently rising U.S. production.