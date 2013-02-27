CORRECTED-BRIEF-Aetna says in negotiations with several states regarding HQ relocation
* Aetna in negotiations with several states regarding a headquarters relocation - Aetna spokesman
OSLO Feb 27 The Oslo-listed offshore engineering group Subsea 7 has won a contract worth 285 million dollars from the British joint venture of oil firms Talisman and Sinopec , it said on Wednesday.
Subsea 7 will install two five-kilometre-long pipeline bundles at Talisman Sinopec Energy UK's Montrose field in the North Sea.
* Aetna in negotiations with several states regarding a headquarters relocation - Aetna spokesman
CAICARA DEL ORINOCO, Venezuela, May 31 In the hot and humid town of Caicara, in the heart of Venezuela, some 20 piers jutting out of the vast Orinoco river gather mildew and rust.