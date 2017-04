OSLO Oct 31 Oslo-listed oil and gas services firm Subsea 7 won a $500 million contract from Technip for offshore work in Ghana, the firm said on Thursday.

"Subsea 7's scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transport and installation of 36 kilometres of pipe-in-pipe flowlines, related flowline termination structures, and structure foundation piles," it said" (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)