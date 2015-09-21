By Alister Doyle
| OSLO, Sept 21
OSLO, Sept 21 Major nations seem to be reducing
fossil fuel subsidies but still have "ample scope" for deeper
cuts in recent support of up to $200 billion a year, the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
said on Monday.
Reductions in damaging subsidies for oil, coal and natural
gas would reduce air pollution, save cash and help a shift to
greener energies before a Nov. 30-Dec. 11 U.N. summit in Paris
on limiting climate change, it said.
The OECD, updating an inventory of subsidies, estimated the
annual value for 2010-14 at between $160 billion and $200
billion, mostly for petroleum products, in the 34 OECD nations
and China, India, Brazil, Russia, Indonesia and South Africa.
"Support now seems to follow a downward trend after having
peaked twice in 2008 and 2011-12," the OECD said, without giving
exact annual figures. The Group of 20 agreed as long ago as 2009
to phase out inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.
Among recent reforms, the OECD pointed to cuts in support by
India and Mexico for diesel and gasoline. A fall in oil prices
has made it easier to phase out support.
"There is clearly ample scope to save scarce budgetary
resources and improve the environment in both advanced and
emerging economies" with deeper cuts, OECD Secretary-General
Angel Gurria said in a statement.
The OECD said its numbers do not cover all factors causing
artificially lower prices in emerging nations. And not all the
subsidies were "unambiguously inefficient".
The OECD said its data is not directly comparable with that
of the International Energy Agency, which reckons fossil-fuel
consumption subsidies worldwide amounted to $548 billion in
2013.
The OECD has been trying for more than a year to reach
agreement on phasing out a form of coal subsidy that helps rich
nations export technology for coal generation. Talks in Paris
last week again failed to get a deal.
The negotiations will resume on Nov. 16, EU diplomats said.
Separately, environmental group Greenpeace said on Monday
that the world could shift to 100 percent renewable energy by
2050.
Investments of $1 trillion a year would be offset by savings
of $1.07 trillion, partly because wind and solar power are free
of fuel costs once set up, unlike fossil fuels, it said in a
report.
