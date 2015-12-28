Dec 28 Sandwich chain Subway said it would stop
using eggs laid by caged hens in its North American outlets by
2025, joining a number of companies that are going cage-free
amid pressure from consumers and animal-rights groups.
Subway, which already serves eggs laid by cage-free hens at
its outlets in Europe, said it has already begun using such eggs
in select areas in the United States and Canada.
The restaurant chain, owned by Doctors Associates Inc, has
more than 30,000 outlets in North America.
The decision comes at a time when the food industry is under
pressure from groups including the Humane Society of the United
States, Mercy for Animals and World Animal Protection, which
have successfully lobbied many companies to adopt animal welfare
practices.
Both General Mills Inc and Kellogg Co said
earlier this year they will source 100 percent cage-free eggs by
2025.
Fast-food companies have made similar announcements.
McDonald's Corp said in September that its 16,000 U.S.
and Canadian restaurants would serve only eggs laid by cage-free
chickens within 10 years, while rival Burger King has committed
to using such eggs by 2017.
Starbucks Corp said in October that it would also
make the switch in North America within five years.
