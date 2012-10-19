MUMBAI Oct 19 U.S. fast-food chain Subway aims to add 150 new restaurants in India by the end of the next calendar year, driven by growth in a country where a generation of young and increasingly wealthy consumers have a rising appetite for western tastes.

The company, which currently has 300 restaurants in India, is planning to increase its focus on smaller Indian cities in the coming years, it said in a statement.

It currently gets about 2.5 percent of its overall revenues from Asia, the statement said. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)