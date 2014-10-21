PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 21 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
* Takeda and Sucampo enter into global licensing agreement for Amitiza
* Takeda gains exclusive rights to amitiza beyond U.S. and Canada for all markets except Japan and China
* Under terms Sucampo will receive upfront payment of $14 million from Takeda and be eligible for up to $35 million in commercial milestones
* Sucampo will be exclusive supplier of amitiza to Takeda at an agreed-upon supply price
* Takeda to be responsible for all development activities and costs, with Sucampo assuming first $6 million in development expenses for Amitiza
* Takeda will become marketing authorization holder and will be responsible for all commercialization, regulatory activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.