Oct 21 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

* Takeda and Sucampo enter into global licensing agreement for Amitiza

* Takeda gains exclusive rights to amitiza beyond U.S. and Canada for all markets except Japan and China

* Under terms Sucampo will receive upfront payment of $14 million from Takeda and be eligible for up to $35 million in commercial milestones

* Sucampo will be exclusive supplier of amitiza to Takeda at an agreed-upon supply price

* Takeda to be responsible for all development activities and costs, with Sucampo assuming first $6 million in development expenses for Amitiza

* Takeda will become marketing authorization holder and will be responsible for all commercialization, regulatory activities