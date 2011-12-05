LONDON Dec 5 JP Morgan and Morgan
Stanley are set to share up to $35 million in fees,
according to estimates from Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting,
as advisers on SAP's $3.4 billion takeover of
SuccessFactors.
JP Morgan is advising German software group SAP and stands
to earn $13 million to $16 million for the role.
Morgan Stanley is advising U.S. web-based services company
SuccessFactors, and could earn between $15 million and $19
million for its work.
The deal helps SAP catch up in cloud computing, a
fast-growing field where data and processes are hosted remotely
on the Web.
Analysts had warned that the German company risked losing
ground to Oracle before the deal emerged.