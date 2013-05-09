* Call follows killing of tribal leader, peacekeeper
* Two countries have been unable to agree Abyei ownership
KHARTOUM May 9 The African Union (AU) called on
Thursday for an urgent meeting of the leaders from Sudan and
South Sudan to find a solution for the flashpoint Abyei region
after the killing of a tribal leader and an Ethiopian
peacekeeper.
On Saturday, Kuwal Deng Mayok, the chief of the Dinka tribe
allied to South Sudan, was killed by a member of the Misseriya
tribe in Abyei claimed by Khartoum and Juba. One Ethiopian
peacekeeper and 15 Misseriya, who are allied to Sudan, also
died, according to the U.N. and the Misseriya.
In March, the African Union brokered a deal between Sudan
and South Sudan to resume cross-border oil flows and defuse
tensions which have plagued them since the South seceded in 2011
after an independence vote.
But despite several recent meetings, Sudan's President Omar
Hassan al-Bashir and South Sudan's Salva Kiir have been unable
to agree on the ownership of Abyei, which the Dinka and the Arab
Misseriya call their home.
Making a new push, the AU "urges the two Heads of State...
to meet immediately", according to a statement released in Addis
Ababa. "This grave incident that occurred in Abyei serves to
underscore that the status quo in Abyei is not tenable."
Abyei straddles the border between the two Sudans, which
fought one of Africa's longest civil wars. The province is
prized for its fertile land and small oil reserves.
Like South Sudan, Abyei was meant to have an independence
vote, agreed under the 2005 peace deal which ended the civil war
between the north and south. But Sudan and South Sudan have been
unable to agree which tribal members should participate.
Ethiopian peacekeepers have been administering Abyei since
Sudan seized it in May 2011 following an attack on a convoy of
U.N. peacekeepers and Sudanese soldiers which the United Nations
blamed on southern forces. Khartoum later withdrew its forces
under a U.N. peace plan.
