(Corrects day in lead and third para)
KHARTOUM Oct 29 Sudanese authorities arrested
seven university professors, a human rights lawyer said on
Tuesday, extending a crackdown on opposition activists after
fuel price increases touched off the country's worst unrest for
years.
The Khartoum government cut fuel subsidies to ease a
financial crunch aggravated by the secession of oil-producing
South Sudan in 2011. The move doubled pump prices overnight and
triggered violent protests in which dozens of people were killed
and more than 700 people arrested.
The seven academics were detained on Monday evening as they
met at Ahfad University in the capital, lawyer Nabeel Adeeb
said. The meeting was held to discuss a common stand against the
crackdown, another professor aware of the encounter said.
"We call on the authorities to release (them)," Adeeb said.
The South's departure deprived Khartoum of three-quarters of
the crude oil output it relied on for state revenues and foreign
currency needed to import food.
Rights groups and some diplomats said up to 150 people died
when security services in the vast northeast African state fired
on protesters. The government put the toll at 34 dead and denied
shooting any protesters, whom it dismissed as "vandals".
On Oct. 3, 35 people appeared in a Khartoum court accused of
vandalism over their role in the disturbances.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Asma Alsharif;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)