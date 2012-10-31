* String of aviation accidents in recent years
* U.S. embargo, FX shortage makes it hard to obtain parts
* But air transport is rare bright spot in struggling
economy
* Authorities plan to build four new airports
* Reforms being made to supervision of industry
By Ulf Laessing
KHARTOUM, Oct 31 After a Sudanese plane crashed
at Khartoum's international airport last year, authorities
didn't slow plans to build new airports and add more routes.
They used the incident to shoot a video showing how safe flying
in Sudan is, thanks to its skillful pilots.
"Tower, the wheels are jammed. What shall I do?" the pilot
says in the film, replaying for the cameras how he circled for
an hour above Khartoum to empty his fuel talks while workers
flooded the runway with foam.
As news that the plane was in trouble spread around the city
on Oct. 2 last year, hundreds of people rushed to the airport to
watch anxiously as the ageing Fokker landed with its wheels up.
It turned on its side but all 45 passengers survived, the
advertising video being produced by the civil aviation authority
proudly states. A preliminary version of the film was seen by
Reuters before its public release.
Sudan has been hit by a string of aviation accidents in the
past several years; authorities have registered about 10 safety
incidents in the last two years, airline experts told a workshop
organised by the aviation authority last month.
In early October a Sudanese military plane crashed near
Khartoum, killing 15 people. In August, 32 people including a
government minister died when a civilian plane crashed in the
south of the country. A Sudan Airways cargo plane crashed while
taking off in the United Arab Emirates in 2009, and a cargo
plane crashed shortly after take-off from Khartoum in 2008.
Sudan's airlines have struggled to obtain modern planes and
spare parts because of a U.S. trade embargo, initially imposed
in 1997 over the country's past hosting of militant Islamists,
and a shortage of foreign exchange. Airbus, Boeing and most
maintenance firms have refused to deal with the country.
But the aviation sector has nevertheless been growing
strongly, a rare bright spot in an economy which has been
ravaged by wars, ethnic conflicts and last year's separation
from the country of South Sudan, which took much of Sudan's oil
reserves when it became independent.
Passenger numbers have risen to 2.8 million annually from
1.8 million 2-1/2 years ago, said Mohammed Abdelaziz, head of
the civil aviation authority.
"We expect more growth in coming years," he said, predicting
that by 2023 Sudan would have 7 million passengers annually. An
immediate fillip will come from a September deal with South
Sudan to resume oil shipments through Sudanese territory and
cross-border trade, a lifeline for both countries.
AIRPORTS
To serve its rising traffic, Sudan plans to build a new
airport for Khartoum after its main trade partner China agreed
to fund and execute a first construction phase costing $700
million, Abdelaziz said.
"Work will start at the beginning of next year," he said,
adding that the remaining $600 million required would be raised
through build-and-operate contracts, under which companies
building the airport would be able to earn their fees from
operating its facilities.
The new airport, designed for an annual capacity of 7
million passengers, is to be ready in three years.
The project, on the drawing board for many years, is
overdue, and not just for capacity reasons. The current airport,
built by British colonial rulers in the 1950s, has a short
runway and lies in the heart of the capital, which is a risk for
local residents given the accidents.
"Foreign airlines have habitually complained the runway in
the old airport is too short, a disadvantage that results in
greater wear on tyres and brakes," said Magdi El Gizouli, a
fellow at the Rift Valley Institute, a consultancy.
Much of Sudan's passenger growth comes from domestic
carriers which lease used Airbus or Russian planes from other
airlines to serve the vast country, where no passenger railway
exists and trips by road can take days.
In addition to Khartoum, Sudan is building three airports
including one at Wadi Halfa at the Egyptian border. The oil deal
with South Sudan has reopened air traffic between the two
nations, a big source of revenue for local airlines since South
Sudan does not have its own carrier and has few paved roads.
"They make good money with cargo as it is much easier to
transport goods to the South by air than on roads, especially in
the rainy season," said Sheikh El-Din Abdallah, secretary
general of the National Chamber of Air Transport, an industry
body.
Three Sudanese carriers offer daily flights to the Southern
capital Juba, which will also get a new airport courtesy of
China.
Despite the rising traffic, local airlines struggle
financially because they pay a premium for spare parts from the
few firms dealing with Sudan.
"You get spare parts from firms in South Africa which charge
you two times the market price or more," Abdallah said, adding
that high taxes in Sudan were also a burden.
MUCH TO ENDURE
Passengers in Sudan have much to endure, not just crashes.
To avoid operating losses, airlines often cancel flights on
"technical grounds" if flights are not fully booked.
State-owned carrier Sudan Airways, known for its delays, has
lost out to new carriers offering better service. Rival Marsland
Aviation, which is privately owned, claims a 65 percent market
share on domestic routes, according to its website.
Khartoum's airport has been in decay for years, with many
passenger information systems and stairways out of service
because of the country's shortage of dollars to buy spare parts.
The packed Sudan Airways workshop at Khartoum airport looks
like a museum; broken-down planes queue outside, some of them
stranded there for a year.
There are positive signs, however. Facing public outrage,
officials have overhauled the civil aviation body by splitting
off supervision in line with global standards. Passenger and
baggage security checks have visibly improved in the past
several months. Signs banning people not travelling from the
Khartoum airport's passenger lounges have been put up in the
past few weeks.
"Monitoring will now improve. They take civil aviation
affairs more seriously," said Mohammed Khonji, Middle East head
of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
And Sudan Airways has noble traditions. One of Africa's
oldest carriers, it used to fly to London and Frankfurt until
the European Union banned it over its safety record. Sudanese
pilots were once in high demand because of their experience,
helping other Arab carriers to get started, before Sudan went
into isolation in the 1990s as the U.S. embargo was imposed.
But the drive to strengthen the aviation sector comes as
Sudan's links to the global airline network look increasingly
shaky. Only about 14 foreign carriers fly to Khartoum, mostly
from neighbouring Arab or African countries; Germany's Lufthansa
and Dutch carrier KLM are the only Western airlines.
Some foreign carriers have halted or reduced flights because
the government requires them to sell tickets in local currency,
which they cannot easily convert into dollars because of
exchange controls.
Most airlines have sharply raised ticket prices since Sudan
devalued its pound this summer. New trouble looms as authorities
plan to charge foreign firms in dollars for jet fuel.
"Foreign airlines don't really make much money here these
days but could at least spend their pounds from ticket sales to
fund the return trip," said a Western diplomat. "If this new
policy gets enforced, then most will stop flying here."