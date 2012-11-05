* Report says Sudanese president in "good health"
* Bashir has given fewer public rallies recently
KHARTOUM Nov 5 Sudan's President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir will visit Saudi Arabia where he will receive a
medical checkup, state media said on Monday, after an official
said the 68-year-old ruler had undergone throat surgery in
August.
Bashir, who has ruled Sudan for 23 years, has held fewer
public rallies in the past few months, prompting Sudanese
newspapers and blogs to speculate about his health.
Last month, a government official said he had undergone
surgery on his vocal cords in Qatar in August but was in good
health.
State news agency SUNA said on Monday Bashir would meet the
king and other officials on his trip to Saudi Arabia but did not
say when the visit would take place.
"During the visit, the president will undergo a normal
medical checkup related to the inflammation of his vocal cords,"
SUNA said, quoting the presidency.
The president was in "good health" and was carrying out his
activities normally, the report said.
Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court for
alleged war crimes committed in the western Darfur region. He
denies the charges.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)