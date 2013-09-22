BRIEF-Greg Revelle named Kohls' Chief Marketing Officer
* Prior to joining Kohl's, Revelle was chief marketing officer at Best Buy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KHARTOUM, Sept 22 Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, wanted by the International Criminal Court on genocide charges, said on Sunday he planned to attend this week's U.N. General Assembly and had already booked a hotel in New York.
At a news conference, Bashir did not say whether the United States had granted him a visa yet, but did say he had made preparations to fly to New York via Morocco.
"Attending the General Assembly is our right," he said.
* Marcato Capital Management LP - urges Rent-A-Center Inc's board to immediately explore sale of entire company