PARIS Feb 26 Sudan's President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir said he will stand aside in 2020 if he is elected for
one more term in April elections, in an interview published by
France's Le Monde newspaper on Thursday.
The announcement by the 71-year-old, who is wanted on
charges of genocide and war crimes by the International Criminal
Court, will refocus attention on his extended rule after 25
years in power.
Bashir had previously signalled he would step down this
year, but his National Congress Party chose him as its candidate
in October, all but assuring his success against a fractured and
weakened opposition.
"According to the interim constitution adopted in 2005...
the head of state can serve two terms," he told the French
daily. "So for me, it will be the last mandate and, if elected,
I will leave power in 2020."
Opposition figures have said the continued rule of Bashir --
facing an ICC arrest warrant that has prevented him travelling
to many countries -- has exacerbated Sudan's isolation from
global financial and political institutions.
But he has remained defiant in the face of domestic and
international opponents, kept a strong power base in the army
and remained popular among many parts of the population.
On Thursday, he kicked off his re-election campaign by
dismissing opposition calls for him to step down.
"I will not leave until the people tell me to leave by not
voting for me in the election," he said in a speech in Gezira
state.
Bashir, who came to power in a bloodless coup in 1989, told
Le Monde he had made numerous gestures to the opposition and
that a process of reconciliation launched a year ago was about
to conclude.
"Since April 1, 2013, there are no political prisoners in
Sudan," he said. Many opposition groups boycotted the dialogue
sessions.
Bashir said Western powers had labelled him a dictator
because they were disturbed by his stance against interventions
in Muslim countries.
"I'm used to it. I'm considered a dictator, a war criminal
and genocidal, but how many dictators allow 120 political
parties to exist?"
The Hague-based court has indicted Bashir on charges of war
crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide during his
suppression of the Darfur revolt.
But the court's prosecutor in December shelved further
investigations into crimes committed during the conflict, citing
a lack in efforts to getting Bashir to appear. Khartoum
dismisses the ICC charges and refuses to deal with the court.
