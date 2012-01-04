* New computer system to be launched this month
* Plans eventually to introduce commodities trade
* Aims to attract investment from Gulf
* But liquidity, trading hours, custody are obstacles
* Shahamas may remain more attractive for many
By Ulf Laessing
KHARTOUM, Jan 4 Glancing at stock market
prices scribbled in columns on large white boards, Sudanese
broker Maha Abdul-Rahim hopes a new electronic trading system
will bring more money to the Khartoum Stock Exchange.
The bourse plans to launch a computer-based trading system
next week, ending the practice of having brokers write share
price offers on boards -- if a deal is reached, a bourse
employee crosses out the numbers and prints out a paper to be
signed by buyer and seller.
"The new system will achieve more transparency. You will
know the identity of sellers," said Abdul-Rahim, while signing
papers after the daily one-hour trading session.
In manual trade, brokers often agree informally on a share
sale with buyers and sellers before they come to the small
trading room on the 11th floor of a commercial building and
offer their shares. Stock market officials hope a more
transparent electronic trading system will attract foreign
investors from centres such as Abu Dhabi or Dubai.
"Cross-listings will be easier, as will access," said
General Manager Osman Hamad Khair, ushering a visitor into the
new trading room as technicians made final tests before launch
on Sunday.
The bourse is tiny, with a total market value of around 6.4
billion Sudanese pounds ($2.1 billion). That compares with about
$350 billion for the Saudi Arabian stock market, the biggest
Arab bourse.
In a second expansion step, the Khartoum bourse, which was
launched in 1995, also wants to establish trading platforms for
gold and other minerals and Sudan's main agricultural export
products, such as gum arabic and maize. Khair gave no time
frame.
The launch of the electronic system has been delayed for
more than a year, which officials blame on a U.S. trade embargo
complicating technology imports. U.S. sanctions were imposed
over a decade ago amid charges that Sudan sponsored terrorism.
LIQUIDITY
Sudan hopes the electronic system will attract enough
investment to help overcome the economic crisis caused by the
secession of South Sudan in July, which deprived Sudan of most
of its oil production. Annual inflation hit 19 percent in
November, while the Sudanese pound has fallen against the dollar
on the black market as oil revenues have dried up.
Most Western firms shun Sudan because of insurgencies in
three parts of the vast African country, tensions with South
Sudan, and the U.S. sanctions. So China and Arab countries are
the country's main trading partners.
Khair said the bourse was preparing to sign more cooperation
agreements with Arab stock exchanges such as Qatar to allow
cross-listings of stocks and technical assistance. Such deals
already exist with Abu Dhabi and Oman; among the small number of
cross-listed stocks are telecommunications firm Sudatel
, also listed in Abu Dhabi, and Al Salam Bank Sudan,
also listed in Dubai.
Currently, foreign portfolio investment in Sudan focuses on
short-term Islamic bonds, so-called shahamas, which are sold by
the central bank on behalf of the government to fund its budget
-- desperate for cash, it offers a yield of almost 20 percent.
No precise data exists but officials say foreign investors
account for up to 30 percent of purchases of shahamas.
"There are some foreign investors from the United Arab
Emirates and Saudi Arabia," said broker Abdul-Rahim. "They
mostly buy shahamas....I think the economy and currency need to
stabilise for more foreigners to come."
British fund manager Silk Invest, which focuses on emerging
and frontier markets around the world, says it is considering
investment in Sudanese stocks, though limited liquidity and
trading hours as well as concern over custody of securities are
challenges.
"We have Sudatel and Sudanese Free Zones & Markets on our
radar screen, but as yet have made no investments in Sudan,"
said Chief Investment Officer Daniel Broby.
"The latter, a sharia-compliant duty free zone, is exposed
to a number of areas that we see as growing strongly in the
country, namely consumer goods, readymade clothes, toys,
perfumes and cosmetics."
The biggest obstacle is the lack of liquidity of most
stocks. In the first week of December, only 22 share deals were
done worth a total of 523,354 pounds, compared to 112 shahama
deals worth 44.74 million pounds, according to official data.
The Khartoum stock exchange's benchmark share index is
almost unchanged compared to a year ago. Many shares do not
trade for weeks, or longer. The stock of Animal Resources Bank,
a large local bank, has not moved for two years, said a bourse
official, pointing to a white board.
"Stocks are often not easy to sell. There was big interest
in Sudani until 2006 when they paid high dividends. Now they are
investing a lot and the stock has fallen and there is not much
interest any more," Abdul-Rahim said.
"Most people buy shahamas because they are guaranteed by the
central bank."
Even with the launch of the electronic system, bourse
officials and bankers say more will be needed to improve
transparency. For example, the bourse wants ownership of the
market to move from the finance ministry to an independent
board, but a new securities bill is still waiting for government
and parliamentary approval, Khair said.
"Regulations are still from 1994," he said.
Few of the more than 50 listed firms have investor relations
departments, and corporate earnings data often ends up in
newspapers or with brokers before being published on the
bourse's website.
Khaled Zada, head of treasury and foreign relations at Bank
of Khartoum, one of the heavyweight stocks listed on the bourse,
said the new trading system was only a first step.
"They need more regulation, more solid companies, more
specific enforcements."