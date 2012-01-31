* China calls for safe return of abducted, missing worker
* Beijing faces expectations it can wield influence to
protect citizens
* China has major interests in oil and infrastructure in
Sudan
(Adds Chinese vice minister's comments, report on Egypt
abductions)
By Chris Buckley
BEIJING, Jan 31 China urged Sudan on
Tuesday to seek urgently the release of 29 Chinese workers held
by rebels in the border state of South Kordofan, declaring that
it was "shocked" by their abduction.
The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Hangsheng summoned a
senior diplomat at Sudan's embassy in Beijing to deliver the
message, the official Xinhua news agency said in a bulletin.
In a separate incident, Bedouin tribesmen in
Egypt's Sinai region kidnapped 25 mostly Chinese cement factory
workers on Tuesday, demanding that authorities free fellow
Bedouin from prison, sources from the tribe said.
China's message to Sudan underscored the pressure that China
faces to secure the safe return of the abducted construction
workers, as did its announcement earlier on Tuesday that it had
sent officials from the Foreign Ministry and other agencies to
Sudan the previous day to "assist in rescue work".
The workers' plight has attracted widespread attention in
China and any deaths could become a more serious headache for
the government, which Chinese citizens assume can wield its
influence to protect nationals abroad.
The abduction is the latest incident dramatising China's
difficulties with companies and workers venturing to dangerous
places generally shunned by Western companies.
"The Chinese government attaches much importance to
protecting citizens abroad and feels shocked about this
abduction incident," said Xie, the Chinese Vice Foreign
Minister, according to the ministry's website (www.mfa.gov.cn).
"The Chinese government urges Sudan to act out of regard for
our two countries' friendly cooperation, and to keep using a
variety of channels to intensify rescue efforts, doing
everything possible to ensure the safety of the Chinese
nationals and striving by every means to create the conditions
for their safe release as soon as is possible."
The rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N)
said it took the 29 workers on Saturday for their own safety
after a battle with the Sudanese army.
Since June, the Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N
in South Kordofan, which is in Sudan bordering the newly
independent country of South Sudan.
There was initially hope that some of workers had been
released, after Sudan's state news agency said the military
freed 14 of them.
But on Monday, Chinese and Sudanese officials denied the
report. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said 29 of the workers
remained in rebel hands while another 17 had reached safety and
one was missing.
PRESSURE ON SUDAN'S GOVERNMENT
China's ambassador to Sudan, Luo Xiaoguang, also upped the
public pressure on the Sudanese government, according to the
Xinhua news agency, urging authorities to find the Chinese
nationals quickly.
The evacuation of tens of thousands of Chinese workers
trapped in Libya when fighting broke out there early last year
also became a major news event in China. Chinese workers and
engineers in Sudan were also abducted in 2004 and 2008.
The kidnapping of the workers in Egypt's Sinai region, who
were on their way to a cement plant, will exacerbate worry in
China about overseas workers.
The Sinai workers were being held in a tent near a road that
the Bedouin had blocked for the past three days to press their
demand, the tribal sources said.
China's Xinhua news agency said the country's embassy in
Cairo "was asking the Egyptian government to handle the incident
immediately."
China has interests in oil and infrastructure
throughout the region, including both Sudan and South Sudan. But
those two newly divided countries at odds over issues including
oil revenues. Each accuses the other of supporting insurgencies.
China has more than 100 companies and 10,000 personnel
working in both north and south Sudan, China's then-ambassador
to Khartoum, Li Chengwen, said last year.
The workers abducted in Sudan are employees of the Sinohydro
Corp Ltd, which said they were building a $63.2 million road
project funded by the Export-Import Bank of China, according to
the People's Daily website (www.people.com.cn).
South Kordofan is the main oil-producing state in Sudan. The
SPLM is the ruling party in newly independent South Sudan, which
broke off from its northern neighbour. South Sudan denies
supporting SPLM-North rebels across the border.
SPLM-North is one of a number of rebel movements in
underdeveloped border areas that say they are fighting to
overthrow Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and end what
they see as the dominance of the Khartoum political elite.
(Additional reporting by staff in Egypt; Editing by Ken Wills
and Robert Birsel)