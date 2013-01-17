KHARTOUM Jan 17 Sudan has won a $1.5 billion
loan from the state-run China Development Bank, which
Khartoum hopes will ease the country's severe economic crisis.
China has been investing aggressively in Africa to secure
resources such as oil, gold or farmland, and it has an interest
in stabilising Sudan's economy because oil exports from arch
rival South Sudan need to pass through the north.
The loan was announced through the official news agency SUNA
on Thursday. Finance Minister Ali Mahmoud last week said that
Sudan had won a $1.5 billion loan but did not name the bank.
Sudan has been unable to stop a slide in its currency
since losing three quarters of its oil production when South
Sudan seceded in 2011. That currency slide has fuelled
inflation, small protests.
Oil revenues were the main revenue source for the budget and
also for dollars needed to buy basic food imports such as wheat
and sugar. Sudan produces too little to feed its population of
32 million.
Sudan will have to repay the loan only after a grace period
of five years, SUNA reported.
China is Sudan's biggest trading partner behind Gulf Arab
oil producers and is the largest investor in the oil industry in
both Sudan and South Sudan.
The neighbouring African countries agreed in September to
resume oil flows after Juba shut down its exports a year ago in
a row over pipeline fees. But both have to agree on how to
secure their disputed border before exports will resume.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Goodman)