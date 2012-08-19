BRIEF-Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in Q4 results
* Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in its fourth quarter results
CAIRO Aug 19 A Sudanese minister and 20 other people were killed when the plane they were travelling in crashed, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing the television channel's correspondent.
The Arabic satellite channel said the plane was carrying Guidance and Endowments Minister Khalil Abdalla, but gave no further details about the incident.
There was no immediate official confirmation of the report.
* Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in its fourth quarter results
* Blackrock Capital Investment - on June 5, 2017 co entered second amendment to second amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility