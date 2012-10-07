* Nine people injured in the crash
* Flight was on the way to Darfur
* U.S. sanctions have degraded Sudan air fleets
(Updates death toll to 15)
KHARTOUM, Oct 7 A Sudanese military plane
carrying personnel and equipment to the strife-torn Darfur
region crashed near the capital Khartoum on Sunday killing 15
people on board, the army said.
The plane's engine stopped working and the pilot was trying
to make an emergency landing when it went down about 40km (25
miles) southwest of the Khartoum suburb of Omdurman, state news
agency SUNA reported.
The Antonov 12 transport plane was travelling to El Fasher
in northern Darfur, military spokesman Al-Sawarmi Khalid said.
Thirteen people initially died and nine were injured in the
crash, all of them military personnel, he added. Two of the
injured later died of their wounds, SUNA reported.
There have been several crashes in Sudan in recent years,
where years of U.S. sanctions have made it difficult for
airlines to get spare parts for their fleets. Antonov aircraft
are Russian built however and not subject to sanctions.
The plane belonged to Azza Air, the state-linked Sudanese
Media Centre reported. An Azza cargo plane leased by Sudan
Airways crashed in the United Arab Emirates in 2009.
In August, 32 people including a government minister died
when a plane taking them to an Islamic festival crashed in a
southern border state. State media blamed that accident on bad
weather.
A military helicopter crashed in the country's North
Kordofan state in December because of a technical failure,
killing six crew members, the military said at the time.
The armed forces has formed a committee to investigate "the
reasons for the recurrence of Antonov aircraft accidents", SUNA
said.
Government forces have been battling an insurgency in Darfur
since rebels took up arms in 2003, accusing Khartoum of
neglecting the remote region.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Alexander Dziadosz; Writing
by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jon
Hemming)