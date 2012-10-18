(Adds comment, Nile Blend exports)
SINGAPORE Oct 18 Sudan issued a tender to sell
Dar Blend crude in November after parliaments in Khartoum and
South Sudan ratified an agreement this week to end hostilities
and restart southern oil exports.
Sudan offered 1 million barrels of Dar Blend crude to be
lifted Nov. 7-9 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from the Bashayer
2 terminal, a tender document showed. The heavy sweet crude is
produced in South Sudan.
Trade sources said the cargo is oil from storage tanks
instead of production from the oilfields. Southern officials
said it would take a few months to restart output.
"Dar Blend production is significantly easier to resume than
Nile Blend as its infrastructure was not damaged during the
fighting between the two countries," said an industry source
familiar with operations at the two African countries.
Sudan's parliament voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to
ratify an agreement to end hostilities and restart southern oil
exports, a day after South Sudan's assembly approved the deal.
South Sudan shut down its daily 350,000-barrel oil output --
which passed entirely through Sudanese pipelines -- in January
following a row over transit fees.
Exports of another Sudanese crude Nile Blend resumed from
July through equity holders China National Petroleum Corp,
Malaysia's Petronas and India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp
from production in Sudan.
CNPC will have three 600,000-barrel Nile Blend cargoes in
November. It has offered one cargo to load on Nov 6-8 in a
tender that will close today, sources said. The Chinese company
also has a Nile Blend to load on Dec. 8-10.
ONGC and Petronas will co-market a cargo for loading on Nov.
20-22.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies and Joseph
Radford)