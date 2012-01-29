DUBAI Jan 29 Two oil tankers carrying
South Sudanese crude that were seized by Sudan earlier this
month were chartered by global oil trading giant Vitol, trade
sources said on Sunday, adding that the vessels should be free
within days.
South Sudan shut down oil production over the weekend in
protest over north Sudan seizing shipments in a dispute over how
much landlocked South Sudan should pay to pump oil to Port Sudan
in the north.
Sudan has already sold at least one tankerload of seized
South Sudanese crude. But Khartoum said on Saturday it would
free the remaining tankers to defuse the row over transit fees
and Vitol should get its oil back early this week.
"There are Vitol tankers that are currently being held, they
are carrying around 1.6 million barrels of oil in total," a
Gulf-based oil trader said, adding that the tankers may be freed
in a day or two.
The hold up because of the row between the two former civil
war foes should not affect the quality of the very heavy oil
onboard the two Vitol tankers because it can be reheated on its
voyage to market in Asia, the trader said.
Vitol, one of the world's largest oil trading houses with
average sales of over 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2010,
is expanding its exploration and production interests in West
Africa and Asia.
Oil is the lifeline of both countries' economies but the
south's secession left Khartoum controlling just 125,000 bpd of
production compared to South Sudan's 350,000 bpd.
Oil provides about 98 percent of South Sudan's income and is
vital for developing an already poor country devastated by years
of civil war.
China is the biggest buyer of oil from the two countries and
the biggest investor in South Sudan's oilfields.
Gulf trade sources said up to six tankers, including Chinese
owned vessels, are due to load oil from South Sudan at Port
Sudan over the next few days.
