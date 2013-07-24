KHARTOUM, July 24 Sudan's currency has fallen to
a record low against the dollar on the black market since South
Sudan started reducing cross-border oil flows in a row over
alleged support for rebels, dealers said.
There is little foreign trading in the Sudanese pound but
the black market rate is an important indicator of the mood of
the business elite and of ordinary people left weary by years of
economic crises, ethnic conflicts and wars.
The rate is also watched by foreign firms such as cellphone
operators Zain and MTN and by Gulf banks who
sell products in pounds and then struggle to convert profits
into dollars. Gulf investors also hold pound-denominated Islamic
bonds sold by the central bank.
On Wednesday, one dollar bought 7.35 pounds on the black
market - which has become the business benchmark - compared to 7
last week, black market dealers said. The central bank rate
is around 4.4.
The pound has more than halved in value since South Sudan
became independent in July 2011, taking with it three-quarters
of the united country's oil output. Oil was the driver of the
economy and source for dollars needed for imports.
Last week, South Sudan said it would close all oil wells by
the end of July after Sudan notified it a month ago it would
halt cross-border oil flows unless Juba gave up support for
rebels. South Sudan denies the claims.
Flows had only resumed in April after an earlier 16-month
oil shutdown following South Sudan's secession.
"People worry that oil flows will stop," said a dealer in
Khartoum. "Demand for dollars is already now exceeding what's
available in the market."
The oil row threatens some $500 million Sudan could have
expected in pipeline fees from South Sudan this year, according
to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Sudan has sought to replace oil revenues with gold exports,
reaping $2.2 billion in the last year. It has not published any
figures for this year yet but analysts expect a decline due to a
recent fall in gold prices.
Sudan avoided an "Arab Spring" that unseated rulers in
nearby Egypt but soaring inflation has sparked small protests
against President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, in power since 1989.
The fall of the pound has hit hard Kuwait's biggest cell
operator Zain which posted a 27 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit due to its Sudan operations.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Toby Chopra)